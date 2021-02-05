Sacramento County says CEO Gill will retire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Executive Navdeep Gill will retire on Feb. 13 after being placed on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations of workplace racism, sexism and intimidation.

Back in November, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to place Gill on administrative leave. Three out of five board members also approved publicly expressing “no confidence in Mr. Gill’s abilities as County CEO.”

Sacramento County supervisors were responding to a packet outlining claims of Gill’s alleged harassment and bullying toward staff and other county officials. Additional allegations included racism and sexism mainly aimed at Black female managers.

Gill has also been accused of sending millions meant for public health work to the sheriff’s office for salaries.

Supervisors Phil Serna and Patrick Kennedy called for Gill’s resignation prior to November after county department heads attended an indoor meeting, during which some in attendance did not wear face coverings to protect against COVID-19.

“Mr. Gill’s pattern of behavior, including his treatment of our dedicated county public servants, continues to be very troubling, and it is the cumulative weight of this and other aspects of his tenure that compounds the need for him to resign,” Serna wrote in a statement last year.

Ann Edwards, the director of Sacramento County’s Department of Human Assistance, has since been chosen as acting county executive.