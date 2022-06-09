SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As we enter the hot summer months, California continues to feel the impacts of a multi-year drought.

In response to the drought, the California State Water Resources Control Board voted in May to impose regulations for all residents, businesses and water suppliers statewide.

The state’s emergency conservation regulations have restrictions for everyone, but businesses and suppliers have different requirements.

Due to drought conditions, a “water alert” has been in effect since May for Sacramento residents, city officials said.

According to the Sacramento County Water Resources, here are the state’s water conservation restrictions.

What’s prohibited for everyone?

Using potable water to wash sidewalks and driveways

Runoff when irrigating with potable water

Using hoses with no shutoff nozzles to wash cars

Using potable water in decorating water features that do not recirculate the water

Using outdoor irrigation during and 48 hours following measurable precipitation

What is required for businesses?

Restaurants and other food service establishments can only serve water to customers on request

Hotels and motels must provide guests with the option of not having towels and linens laundered daily

What is required of water suppliers?

Impose restrictions on outdoor irrigation

Notify customers about leaks that are within the customer’s control

Report on water use monthly

Report on compliance and enforcement

What does the city consider a “water alert”?

Since May, the city of Sacramento has been under a “water alert,” which is the second of six stages in the city’s plan to reduce water usage during a water shortage, according to the city’s website.

Here are the city’s regulations to conserve water during a “water alert”:

Residents and businesses are asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 20%

Washing your car is only allowed with a shut-off nozzle and on watering days from the city’s watering schedule

If anyone wastes water, the city has double its fines from $50 to $1,000 for violations such as letting water flow onto sidewalks and streets

How residents and businesses can save water

According to city officials, the following ways can help residents and businesses reduce their water usage:

Follow the city’s watering schedule

Take advantage of the city’s water conservation rebates program

Reduce or change sprinkler timing

Fix leaks around the home

Get free help from water conservation experts

Track water usage with your utility account