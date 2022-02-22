Sacramento County, city to open warming centers in anticipation of freezing temperatures

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County and the city of Sacramento will be opening warming centers as the region is expected to dip into freezing overnight temperatures.

A freeze warning is slated to start Wednesday at 2 a.m. and continue through Friday morning. The National Weather Service said some communities in the Sacramento Valley could experience temperatures as low as 25 degrees during overnight and morning hours.

In response, officials with the city and the county will open multiple respite centers for unhoused community members.

Once again, Sacramento will utilize the lobby at City Hall on I Street as a warming center. It will be open Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Other respite center locations include:

Department of Human Assistance Annex , 1725 28th St., Sacramento: Feb. 22-25 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

, 1725 28th St., Sacramento: Feb. 22-25 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Creekside Adult School , 2641 Kent Drive, Sacramento: Feb. 22-25 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

, 2641 Kent Drive, Sacramento: Feb. 22-25 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Barbara Morse Wackford Community and Aquatic Complex , 9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove: Feb. 22– 24 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

, 9014 Bruceville Road, Elk Grove: Feb. 22– 24 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sacramento Capitol City Seventh-day Adventist Church , 6701 Lemon Hill Ave., Sacramento: Feb. 22-25 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

, 6701 Lemon Hill Ave., Sacramento: Feb. 22-25 from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Union Gospel Mission, 400 Bannon St., Sacramento: Nightly until further notice from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

County officials said face coverings must be worn in the centers and pets are welcome but have to be on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

A motel voucher program will also operate through Saturday morning. Up to 100 rooms are available “for the most vulnerable individuals,” the county wrote.

Additional information about the warming centers is available by dialing 211 or by clicking or tapping here.