Sacramento County clinics to stop use of J&J vaccine after US officials call for ‘pause’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health says they will stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. officials called for a “pause.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they are investigating “potentially dangerous” clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Tuesday’s clinic at Luther Burbank High School, run by Equivax, will administer Pfizer and Moderna doses instead of the scheduled Johnson & Johnson single-dose shots.

The county says scheduled appointments will be honored, but people do have the option to cancel if they do not want to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The county plans to review all scheduled Johnson & Johnson clinics for the week and accommodate as seamlessly as possible.

During a teleconference, the CDC and FDA said they know of six rare cases out of 6.8 million J&J doses administered.

All of the cases occurred in women ages 18-48, officials said. One of the cases resulted in a death, and a second person is in critical condition.

They added the risk for people who got the vaccine more than a month ago is “very low.”