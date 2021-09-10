Sacramento County closes 3 boat launches along American River due to low water levels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The American River in Sacramento County will have three fewer boat launches due to low water levels.

Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks announced the temporary closures Friday, which take effect the same day. Officials say only motorized boat launches will be closed: Howe Avenue river access, Watt Avenue river access and Upper Sunrise recreation area boat launches.

The department did not say when the closures will be lifted.

“The water levels are just too low for boats to safely get in and out at these access points. We will continue to monitor these boat launches and will open them when it is safe to do so,” said Liz Bellas, director of Regional Parks.

To see which boat launches are open, click or tap here.