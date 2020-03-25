Sacramento County closes its playgrounds during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATHER, Calif. (KTXL) -- At Mather Regional Park, the playground has been roped off with yellow caution tape and closure signs were posted all around.

“It’s kind of shocking that this coronavirus has to shut down all the playgrounds and I’m very upset about this,” said Aaron Anthony Baker, who plays at the park.

The Sacramento County Regional Parks Department said on Monday that it was cordoning off playground equipment amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We decided to cordon them off so that they’re not usable at this time,” parks department spokesman Ken Casparis said.

The county says too many people, mainly kids, are touching the play structures throughout the day.

“And then when you touch them, you continue to touch them, and you don’t really have an opportunity to wash your hands in between,” Casparis said.

The county’s golf courses, however, will remain open.

“(Golf is) more of a solitary kind of game, so it’s easier to maintain that social distancing there,” Casparis said.

While Sacramento County has shut down its playgrounds, the city is just advising parents to avoid using the play structures.

That advice was largely ignored by visitors on Tuesday.

One parent told FOX40 off camera that they came to McClatchy Park’s Joyland playground on Tuesday out of fear it would be shut down by the city later this week.

City crews were wiping down the play structure with cleaning spray. Signs posted reiterated the importance of social distancing.

That’s a lesson even Baker says he understands.

“They don’t want anybody getting any diseases because it’s really bad for people,” he said.

It's is why he’s staying off his favorite slide for the time being, to protect his older family members.