Sacramento County considers fines for violating COVID-19 restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will consider an ordinance that could lead to fines for individuals and businesses in violation of county coronavirus restrictions.

The ordinance would turn the county public health order, which is at least as restrictive as the state public health order, to law.

It would put a penalty in place to address people and businesses that defy the county health order.

Violations include but are not limited to:

Staying open despite orders to close

Not wearing or enforcing masks

Violating capacity or gathering rules

Citations for non-business and business:

$25 to $500 for non-business violators

$250 to $10,000 for business violators

Each day of non-compliance would be treated as a separate violation.

If approved, the county would have to figure out who will enforce the law.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones — who himself tested positive for COVID-19 — recently reiterated that his agency will not enforce restrictions.

However, according to the county enforcement proposal, people who could impose fines don’t just include law enforcement but also code enforcement or health department officers.

Essentially, anyone the county designates could issue citations.

For the proposed fines to pass, four of five supervisors have to vote in favor.