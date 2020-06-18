Sacramento County Courthouse reopens with COVID-19 measures in place

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Courthouse began seating jurors again Tuesday after a nearly three-month pause in jury trials.

Masks and temperature checks are now a must for potential jurors. Timed juror check-ins will also eliminate crowds inside. No more than two passengers per elevator means more traffic for the stairs.

Disinfecting the courthouse is now crucial for a facility that normally sees up to 600 potential jurors a day, let alone hundreds of staff members, lawyers, witnesses and those on trial.

But there will no longer be crowded hallways and waiting areas, as was the norm.

Seats are blocked off, allowing for social distancing. That includes jury boxes where some jurors will be seated in the audience area.

“It went off extremely well,” Superior Court Judge Russell Hom said of the first day.

But there will be challenges ahead.

Selecting a panel of 50 potential jurors will now require three courtrooms using video to connect the social-distanced jury panel with the proceedings.

Jurors will now need an entire courtroom to render a verdict because deliberation rooms are too small for social distancing.

Less space means fewer jury trials at one time.

“We’re doing our best but this is not an ideal situation for us,” said Hom.

As of Wednesday, there is just one active jury trial but space will be a bigger issue as the backlog of jury trials starts up again.

“So, at this point, we haven’t been pushed in terms of capacity,” said Hom. “But in July we’ll have many, many more trials going.”

Potential jurors have been screened outside and sent directly to courtrooms rather than reporting to the once-crowded jury room.

Among the reason court officials want to keep the courthouse clean and safe is the concern that potential jurors will not show up fearing they could catch the virus.

“We need jurors and assuage their fear that we’re not taking measures to protect them,” explained Hom.

The rules on hardship exemptions are also being adjusted.

“If someone believes they’re at risk or they would place a family member at risk that’s something we are considering,” said Hom.

Expect the new procedures to be in place indefinitely until health officials declare that people will be safe in large gatherings.

Court officials are looking to use other buildings for court functions such as to handle hearings, non-jury trials and other court proceedings that continue to be backed up.