Sacramento County COVID cases trending down despite increase in hospitalizations, officials say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined but hospitalizations are still increasing, public health officials say.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the county’s case rate has dropped to a seven-day average of 161.2 per 100,000. That number declined from last week’s average of 191.

“We’re also hearing from the state that these are the current trends that they’re seeing throughout the state,” Kasirye said.

However, Kasirye added that hospitalizations are still increasing, an area of concern throughout the state. As of Tuesday, Jan. 25, the county had 657 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 10 more than the day prior, according to the Sacramento County Department of Public Health.

Statewide, there’s a total of 15,015 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 264 fewer from the day before, as of Wednesday, Jan. 26, according to the California Department of Public Health. Despite fewer numbers statewide, the 14-day average of hospitalizations increased from 14,441.6 to 14,802.5.

In Thursday’s briefing, county health officials said there are no plans to distribute N95 masks to the public, but employers can request guidance through the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

To request masks, the county has to go through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, but there’s specific guidance provided to counties that dictates how they can receive masks and which populations are able to get them, Kasirye said.

“The current guidance that we have from Cal OES states that the masks we can request are specifically for health care settings,” Kasirye told reporters.

“We have put in a request to CalOES to verify and clarify their guidance and as you heard, every single county has told you the same thing that we do not have any way of getting masks that we can distribute to the general public,” Kasirye continued. “If we had, we would have been willing to do that.”

Schools in the county have received masks through the California Department of Education and N95 masks are sold in pharmacies and grocery stores.

With numbers slightly going down, Sacramento County Public Health Program Manager Liz Gomez said there’s been a decrease in testing, with 30-minute wait times at various testing sites.

At the beginning of the briefing, daily cases at the Sacramento County Main Jail and Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center were mentioned by Kasirye.

The Main Jail in downtown Sacramento has 135 positive cases and RCCC has 146. Kasirye said those numbers are current and the facilities test daily.

Cases among sheriff’s staff in county jails are not currently known, as those are not made available to the public.

“We are working closely with the jail staff in providing advice and making sure they’re able to quickly test and isolate people that test positive,” Kasirye said. “Also, being able to provide at least limited supplies of the therapeutics that we have allocated to us.”