‘We’re not out of the woods’: Sacramento County COVID case rate keeps falling, but hospitalizations still a concern

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The COVID-19 positivity case rate in Sacramento County is continuing its downward trend, but hospitals are still an area of concern, public health officials said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the county’s case rate has decreased to a seven-day average of 110 per 100,000, Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said.

It’s the second straight week the case rate declined, with last week’s average being 161.2. The case rate average was 191 two weeks ago. Kasirye said the county is averaging 1,500 to 1,700 cases per day.

“We are definitely past the peak and we’re seeing a downward trend in the numbers, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Kasirye said.

Kasirye added that hospitalizations are a concern, mentioning the last hospital report the county received showed 603 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, with 102 in the intensive care unit. Out of those 603 hospitalized, 24 of them are children, Kasirye said.

The county has 2,710 total deaths from COVID-19, with an additional average of 10 to 14 deaths per day, Kasirye said.

Another area of concern is the jail outbreak in Sacramento County. Kasirye said the Sacramento County Main Jail has 248 positive cases of COVID-19, while the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center has 339 cases.

Rachel Allen, Sacramento County Public Health immunization program manager, spoke about Pfizer’s ongoing process to get a COVID-19 vaccine out for children 6 months to 5 years old.

If approved, Allen said the county is told the kids vaccine could be available by the end of February nationwide.

“This is really encouraging news for families who have continued to feel vulnerable to COVID-19 because their youngest members could not be vaccinated,” Allen said. “I encourage families that this is a great time to begin this discussion around vaccinated children this age.”

Allen also recommended parents reach out and consult with their doctor if they have any questions about vaccinating their kids in that age group.

A vaccine is available for children ages 5 to 11 years old. In Sacramento, data shows 34% of kids in that age group have had at least one dose, Allen said.

If the new Pfizer kids vaccine becomes available, Allen said clinics could take a bit of time to get that incorporated into their workflows.

“We’re talking about small children that have different injection sites,” Allen said. “So working with staff to make sure everyone is comfortable.”

Allen also mentioned the recently FDA-approved Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine, which is for people 18 and older. Health officials didn’t mention when the new Moderna vaccine will become available in the county.

“There’s no difference between this newly approved vaccine and the vaccine we’ve already been administering under the emergency use authorization,” Allen said.

“It’s further reinsurance for us that the COVID vaccines are not only effective, but they’re also extremely safe,” Allen continued.