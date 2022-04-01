July marks six years since Joseph Mann was killed by Sacramento police in Del Paso Heights.

The 51-year-old was spotted in the area talking to himself, with a small knife. When law enforcement arrived and tried to de-escalate the situation, Mann was shot 14 times while running away from police.

He was considered to have a mental health crisis.

Those who called 911 to report his concerning behavior had law enforcement as the only source to reach out to.

To help avoid a similar situation, Sacramento County created a new program for anybody in the community looking to help a person in crisis.

Alondra Thompson, from the Wellness Crisis Call Center and Response Team, spoke with Sonseeahray on Friday about how the program addresses behavioral health.