Sacramento County cuts mega event attendance in half

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County is adjusting its parameters for so-called “mega events” as the omicron variant sweeps through the country, pushing the demand for COVID-19 tests and temporarily crippling businesses.

In a briefing with reporters Thursday, Sacramento County Public Health officials said mega events in the county have been reduced down to 500 attendees maximum for indoor events and 5,000 maximum attendees for outdoor events. Prior guidance said 1,000 people could be in attendance indoors and 10,000 outdoors.

That could throw a wrench into events at the Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings are expected to host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 10 and metal band Tool is expected to play on Jan. 15.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye also issued a health order Thursday for public boards, councils and commissions to hold meetings virtually. Dr. Kasirye is also recommending employers hold meetings remotely and do what they can to reduce transmission at their businesses.

“The steep increase in cases and high transmissibility of the Omicron variant is very concerning,” Kasirye said. “This Order is necessary to protect essential government functions.”

At the county’s 13 managed COVID-19 sites, county officials said staff is struggling to keep up with the demand for tests. People have been waiting in one- to three-hour lines as staffers and their families are forced to stay home due to falling ill themselves.

Businesses, schools and public transportation are also feeling the strain on staffing. The Sacramento Regional Transit District said Thursday the “national workforce shortage is having a tremendous impact on Sac RT operations and staffing.” Riders have been told to be ready for delays and cancellations.

While the county expects to do 15,000 COVID-19 tests this week, the ability to supply those tests has been a challenge, officials told the media. Right now, Sacramento County does not have any at-home tests available and they could not say when they would get more from the state.

The rush to get at-home COVID-19 tests was seen at Sacramento County public libraries this week, which were supplied 91,000 test kits to hand out and ran out of all of them over the course of 24 hours.

“In the past hour since we’ve opened, we’ve distributed nearly all of the test kits we’ve had available from the Sacramento County Public Health Department,” said Sacramento Public Library Communications Manager Lisa Martinez on Wednesday morning.

Sacramento County, along with the rest of the state and the country, is experiencing a major spike in COVID-19 cases and seven-day average case rates. While hospitalizations and deaths have not experienced as much of a dramatic increase, the most recently-recorded case rate in the county stood at 83.7 per 100,000. During the last major spike following the 2020 holiday season, the county reached case rate numbers just above 63.