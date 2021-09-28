Sacramento County DA: Carmichael man wanted after abducting his 2 sons

Charlie Ramos in an undated photo provided by the Sacramento County DA’s Office.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are looking for a wanted Carmichael man who abducted his children.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said 44-year-old Charlie Ramos faces a felony warrant for his arrest after taking his two sons from their mother, who has custody of the boys.

The three were last seen almost two weeks ago on Sept. 15 near a Circle K in the area of Northgate Boulevard in North Sacramento, the DA’s office reported.

Raziel Ramos in an undated photo provided by the Sacramento County DA’s Office.

Ronin Ramos in an undated photo provided by the Sacramento County DA’s Office.

Ramos is roughly 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with black hair that has been cut into a butch haircut.

His sons are Raziel and Ronin Ramos. Raziel Ramos, 15, is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 115 pounds. His 11-year-old son, Ronin Ramos, is 4 feet 8 inches tall and 105 pounds. Both boys have brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Charlie, Raziel or Ronin Ramos should call 911. Anyone who has information about their whereabouts has been asked to call 916-876-4911.