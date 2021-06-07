Sacramento County DA: Couple arrested after receiving over $600,000 using fraudulent EDD claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple was arrested after Sacramento investigators discovered they had allegedly filed multiple fraudulent Employment Development Department claims using information from victims across the country.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Adrian Sykes was first stopped by the Sacramento Police Department on Feb. 2 while driving.

During the traffic stop and a later search of Sykes’ home, officers found multiple firearms, including some that were unregistered or did not have serial numbers, as well as drugs and body armor.

The DA’s office said officers also found six EDD debit cards.

Sykes posted bail after being charged on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as possessing drugs with a firearm.

An investigation into the debit cards revealed Sykes and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Brittney Murchison, had filed 35 fraudulent claims through the EDD and received over $600,000.

Murchison was arrested by the Sacramento Police Department North Gang Enforcement Team on May 27. Sykes was later arrested in Las Vegas on June 7. He is now awaiting extradition back to Sacramento.

Both face multiple counts of EDD fraud and one count each for suspected identity theft.