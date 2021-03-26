Sacramento County DA: Man pleads guilty to taking $219K in EDD benefits

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man pleaded guilty to Employment Development Department fraud Friday after the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says he was able to get $219,000 in unemployment benefits using debit cards issued to other people.

The DA’s office says Walter Lee Dawson pleaded guilty to five counts of fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits and possessing marijuana for sale.

He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

Dawson was arrested Dec. 3 of last year when a probation search turned up nine EDD debit cards that had different names on them, according to the DA. Probation officers and Sacramento County deputies also found 20 EDD documents with various names on them.

During the search, the DA says officers and deputies found roughly $58,155 in cash, a Glock-style pistol with no serial number, multiple rounds of ammunition, 3.8 pounds of marijuana and packaging material that is used for selling marijuana.

The cash found during the search and the money left on the debit cards will be turned over to the EDD after the DA says Dawson was also ordered to pay back the $219,964 he stole from the agency.

Investigators say since the start of the pandemic, EDD fraud schemes have cost an estimated $31 billion.

“That’s an astronomical amount of money that should’ve been going to people that work so hard,” said Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert. “These thieves are just ripping off the system and taking the money from people who rightfully deserve it.”