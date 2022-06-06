SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County district attorney candidates Alana Mathews and Thien Ho have both spent years in advocacy and in front of law classrooms.

They have also been victims of drive-by shootings and have prosecuted high-profile cases, like the Golden State Killer.

And whatever way the race between Ho and Mathews goes, it will be historic. One of them will be the first person of color to hold that office.

In the waning hours of their campaigns, FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall takes a look at what may be some of the deciding factors.