Sacramento County declares local emergency due to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County declared a public health emergency Thursday due to the novel coronavirus.

Officials say the local emergency declaration will allow the county to receive outside mutual aid and request federal or state funding.

“Our intent in proclaiming a state of emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19 is to ensure uninterrupted access to the resources necessary to keep people as safe as possible and lessen disease transmission,” said Phil Serna, chairman of the County Board of Supervisors. “The proclamation should not be considered a reason for elevated concern; in fact, it is quite the opposite as it helps us in our mission to contain the virus.”

As of Thursday, there have been four confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, according to Sacramento County Public Health officials. That number includes one person who is from somewhere outside of the county or state but is being treated in Sacramento County.

One person in Sacramento County has recovered from COVID-19.

UC Davis Medical Center has also reported all employees who came in contact with a Solano County woman who tested positive for COVID-19 will be able to return to work. The 89 employees tested negative for the virus after they were isolated at their homes.

Health officials say the case was the first known instance of COVID-19 community transmission in the country.

The Solano County resident was initially hospitalized at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville. One of the hospital’s health care workers has since tested positive for the virus after coming in contact with the patient.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Wednesday following California’s first COVID-19 fatality. Placer County public health officials say an elderly patient died at a hospital in Roseville after contracting the virus on a cruise.