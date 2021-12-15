Sacramento County deputies arrest woman for allegedly killing sister

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a North Highlands woman Tuesday morning for allegedly killing her sister.

According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to a home on Rutherford Way near Winthrop Court to help Metropolitan Fire of Sacramento with a medical call around 8:16 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the call came from a man who had found his wife unresponsive inside of her sister’s home. The man said his wife had gone to her sister’s house to visit but never returned home.

He said he then went to his sister-in-law’s house in North Highlands to look for her. When he arrived, he found her inside.

Authorities arrived afterward and said the woman had “extensive physical trauma” and was “obviously deceased.”

Deputies said they determined the suspect to be the victim’s sister, 59-year-old Sandra Lee Marquette, who had left the scene before they arrived at the home. She was found not long after by deputies near the intersection of Jackson Street and Madison Avenue.

She was arrested without incident on suspicion of murder and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has not released any other information about what happened. They said the killing is still being investigated and are asking anyone with information to call them at 916-874-5115.