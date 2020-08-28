Sacramento County deputies get into high-speed chase after hearing gunshot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got into a car chase Thursday evening after seeing a vehicle speed away from where a gunshot was heard.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were near 47th Avenue and Highway 99 around 7:15 p.m. when they heard the gunshot.

Deputies say they tried to stop a gray Dodge Caliber as it left the area but it took off.

Photo by CHP-Stockton

The car chase continued onto southbound Highway 99, with the Dodge speeding down the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the chase crossed over into San Joaquin County, the California Highway Patrol says their officers took over.

The CHP says the chase ended in a crash and “both parties” in the Caliber were taken into custody.

No one was injured in the chase, according to the CHP.