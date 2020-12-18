Sacramento County deputies hand out gift bags to the homeless

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent Thursday handing out gifts to homeless people, driving from shopping center to shopping center throughout the county.

“We put together a bag of essential items, even like Q-tips and cough drops, something you might not really think of as essential,” explained Sgt. Christie Lynn.

“Socks is a big one; we got a big donation of socks this year. So then we just go out and we go to our local homeless that we know are around, and we just give them a gift bag,” she continued.

The sheriff’s office put together about 150 bags and spent the day distributing them all over the city.

“We got donations from Salvation Army, from local Walmart, from one of the feed stores. And the feed stores are important too because a lot of our homeless have pets, so we get to give them dog food also,” Lynn said to FOX40.

On most occasions, deputies on the Homeless Outreach Team already know the homeless people in the area they patrol.

“I’ve been out here several years, so I know a lot of the homeless people, have a good rapport, good working relationship with them. So we like to do something nice for them,” said Deputy James Knacke.

The deputies didn’t issue citations or focus on enforcement. Instead, the goal was to show their support.

“Maybe something in there piques their interest. Maybe something in there makes the relationship so that next time they see us, they’ll wave us down and know that we’re there to help,” Lynn said.

“It’s Christmas,” she continued. “It’s the time to look for others who are in need and really reach out to them.”

“I think it brightens their day a little bit. They realize that they know we have a job to do but they also realize that we’re humans and we do care about them, and we do offer resources to them when we can,” Knacke added.

Each bag also contained information about resources for the homeless community.

Deputies said the ultimate goal is to get people off the streets and into housing, and added outreach events like this one help them do that.