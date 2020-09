SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of someone whose body was found Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to a vacant home on Walerga Road near Willowbrook Drive around 5:30 p.m. to help fire personnel.

At the home, a body was found that was in the “advanced stages of decomposition.”

The cause of death is unknown and deputies are still investigating.