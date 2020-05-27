Sacramento County deputies investigate murder-suicide at Gold River assisted living facility

GOLD RIVER, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a murder-suicide Tuesday at an assisted living facility in Gold River.

The first call came in about the shooting at Eskaton Lodge Gold River around 1:15 p.m., according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Sgt. Deterding says an elderly man who did not live at the Coloma Road facility shot and killed an elderly female resident before killing himself.

Investigators believe the two knew each other but do not know what kind of relationship they had.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. A motive has not been reported by the sheriff’s office.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.