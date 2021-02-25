Sacramento County deputies respond to report of suspicious device on Mission Avenue

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — There is a large police presence on Mission Avenue in Carmichael following reports of a suspicious device, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
People have been asked to avoid the area between Fair Oaks Boulevard and Arden Way.
The sheriff’s office has not provided any additional details about the device.
Jesuit High School says students and staff have been asked to shelter in place in locked buildings while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit “(renders) their scene safe.”
This story is developing. Check back for updates.