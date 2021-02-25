Sacramento County deputies respond to report of suspicious device on Mission Avenue

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — There is a large police presence on Mission Avenue in Carmichael following reports of a suspicious device, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

People have been asked to avoid the area between Fair Oaks Boulevard and Arden Way.

Large police presence on Mission btwn Fair Oaks & Arden Way for a suspicious device. PIO on scene on corner of Arden & Mission. Please avoid area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) February 25, 2021

The sheriff’s office has not provided any additional details about the device.

Jesuit High School says students and staff have been asked to shelter in place in locked buildings while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit “(renders) their scene safe.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Jesuit Sacramento is being asked to Shelter in Place while the Sheriff's Office Explosive Ordinance Detail is in the process of rendering their scene safe.



All students, faculty and staff are secure in locked buildings as of 11:33 am. https://t.co/ny04ZLGAf5 — Jesuit Sacramento (@JesuitHighSac) February 25, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.