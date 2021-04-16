Sacramento County deputies search for at-risk missing girl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing early Friday morning.

Giesselle Bracamontes was last seen leaving her home on Jion Court, near Hillsdale Boulevard, on foot around 1:20 a.m. Friday. She was wearing a striped yellow tank top, black shorts and could be barefoot.

She is about 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

She is considered to be at-risk because of her age.

Anyone with information about her location should call the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115.