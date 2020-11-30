Sacramento County deputies searching for shooter who injured 1 person

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for shooting someone in a parking lot Sunday.

According to deputies, they first became aware of the shooting after they received a ShotSpotter activation around 7:16 p.m.

Not long after, an employee of a business near the shooting reported that someone had been shot in a parking lot.

Deputies then went to the area of Fruitridge Road and 44th Street and found the victim.

According to deputies, the victim was taken to the hospital and was “breathing and talking with deputies when transported.”

Deputies are still searching for the shooter, who left the area before they arrived.