Sacramento County deputy killed in Cal Expo shootout honored with procession

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Friday.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles followed the hearse carrying 31-year-old Deputy Adam Gibson from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office to a funeral home in Folsom.

First responders from across the region staged on overpasses above Highway 50 and lined the procession route to honor the deputy.

Gibson and a K-9 were both killed in a shootout at Cal Expo late Monday after attempting to search a suspect’s vehicle.

Just days later, his brothers and sisters in uniform gathered to pay their respects and say goodbye to a man who exemplified what it meant to protect and serve.

Before joining the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson served two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine.

As his body arrived at the funeral home, local Marines stood outside for one final salute.

And, even during his service as a deputy in Sacramento, Gibson was recognized for his heroic actions.

In 2018, he was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery after using quick thinking to position a tour bus under a man who was dangling from an overpass, saving his life.

Deputy Gibson leaves behind his wife and 9-month-old daughter.

Another deputy was injured in Monday’s shootout but is expected to survive. The suspect in that deadly shooting was shot and killed during the incident.

