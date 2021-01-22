Sacramento County deputy killed in Cal Expo shootout honored with procession

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Friday.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles followed the hearse carrying 31-year-old Deputy Adam Gibson from the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office to a funeral home in Folsom.
First responders from across the region staged on overpasses above Highway 50 and lined the procession route to honor the deputy.
Gibson and a K-9 were both killed in a shootout at Cal Expo late Monday after attempting to search a suspect’s vehicle.
Just days later, his brothers and sisters in uniform gathered to pay their respects and say goodbye to a man who exemplified what it meant to protect and serve.
Before joining the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson served two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine.
As his body arrived at the funeral home, local Marines stood outside for one final salute.
And, even during his service as a deputy in Sacramento, Gibson was recognized for his heroic actions.
In 2018, he was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery after using quick thinking to position a tour bus under a man who was dangling from an overpass, saving his life.
Deputy Gibson leaves behind his wife and 9-month-old daughter.
Another deputy was injured in Monday’s shootout but is expected to survive. The suspect in that deadly shooting was shot and killed during the incident.