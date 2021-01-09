Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association calls for investigation into Supervisor Serna over comments about Trump supporters

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The chairman of Sacramento County’s Board of Supervisors is under fire for his comments about President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Through their attorneys, the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association is asking the entire Board of Supervisors and the county’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office to formally investigate District 1 Supervisor Phil Serna.

The association also called for Sena’s resignation.

The request claims Serna violated a county code prohibiting discrimination, which includes discrimination based on political affiliation.

Serna is accused of using his personal Facebook page to distribute and display slurs, calling anyone who supports President Trump “irrelevant” and a “traitor.”

“If you are a supporter of Donald Trump, you’re dead to me,” Serna wrote the night of Jan. 3.

In a statement, Serna responded to the letter by saying:

The complaint filed against me for exercising my First Amendment right to free speech on my personal Facebook page is entirely meritless, and I expect any investigation will bear that out. Furthermore, it is puzzling and confounding that the complainant – Kevin Mickelson, President of the DSA and proud, unabashed Donald Trump supporter (see attached photo) – is so focused on my personal Facebook page when there are so many other pressing matters affecting his members. If he and his association are so intent on advocating someone be removed from office, they might want to focus on Donald Trump himself, just as The United States Congress is doing. Phil Serna, District 1 Sacramento County Supervisor, Board Chairman

The photograph attached to Serna’s post allegedly shows SCDSA President Kevin Mickelson in a Trump 2020 face mask.

“His belated attempt to claim First Amendment protection over his discriminatory, hate speech is unpersuasive. He was not a private citizen speaking on a matter of public concern. He was a public figure, demeaning and discriminating against a segment of society and county employees he is charged with representing,” wrote attorney Kathleen Mastagni Storm, who is representing the sheriffs’ association.