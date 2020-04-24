Sacramento County detectives announce arrest in decades-old homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives and District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced an arrest in the murder of Robin Brooks exactly 40 years after her death.

Seventy-one-year-old Phillip Lee Wilson was arrested Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said DNA evidence led to Wilson being identified as Brooks’ alleged killer.

Brooks, 20, was found stabbed to death in her apartment on April 24, 1980 shortly after leaving her job at a donut shop in Sacramento’s Rosemont neighborhood.

Earlier this week, the Sacramento Police Department, along with Schubert, announced DNA evidence had led to an arrest in another decades-old cold case homicide — the killing of 17-year-old Mary London.