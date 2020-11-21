Sacramento County dispatch center dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The agency responsible for providing emergency dispatch services to public fire agencies in Sacramento County is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19, according to a statement sent Friday.

“We can confirm that nine employees have tested positive,” said Executive Director Tyler Wagaman in the statement.

According to Wagaman, Sacramento Regional Fire/EMS Communications Center employees who tested positive do not have “any interaction with the public as part of their job duties.”

He also said the services the communications center provides, such as answering 911 calls, will not be impacted.

“As critical public safety infrastructure, the Communications Center remains fully operational,” Wagaman said.