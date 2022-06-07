SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early results in the Sacramento County District Attorney race show candidate Thien Ho ahead of his opponent Alana Mathews.

Both candidates are seeking to replace Anne Marie Schubert, whom ran for attorney general of California and will no longer be DA after her current term ends.

Thien Ho took an early lead Tuesday night to succeed Schubert. Ho is currently deputy district attorney and was the prosecutor for the Golden State Killer case.

Mathews is a former deputy district attorney.