Sacramento County extends health order through May 22, some restrictions relaxed

Yellow caution tape and a plastic tarp cover a basketball rim at McKinley Park in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The park remains open but the rims were covered because people were not following social distancing rules in place due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has extended its public health order through Friday, May 22, but some restrictions will be relaxed.

“The intent of the order is to ensure that the maximum number of people stay home as much as possible while enabling essential services to continue, and that has been a significant factor in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in Sacramento County,” Public Health Officer Dr. Peter Beilenson said in a news release.

According to the new health order, which takes effect on Friday, May 1, certain activities will be allowed while others are still prohibited:

Essential Activities now allow for visiting a health care professional for medical or dental care for chronic conditions or preventive services.

Allowing non-contact recreational facilities and activities that include the use of shared equipment, including shooting and archery ranges, disc golf, tennis courts and boating, provided that activities are in conformance with social distancing requirements and appropriate disinfectant processes.

Contact sports or activities, including basketball, football and soccer are prohibited outside of residences.

Healthcare providers and hospitals may reschedule appointments for care that was considered non-urgent and canceled when the Public Health Order was first issued. This includes elective procedures, preventive services such as immunizations and other care for chronic conditions.

Residential viewings for rentals, leases and home sales are now allowable when the occupant is still residing in the residence. The requirement is still in place that the visit must be by appointment with no more than two visitors at a time residing within the same household or living unit and one individual showing the unit.

Food trucks have been added to Essential Businesses.

