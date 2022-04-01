SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sacramento County Fair announced Friday that it’s returning to Cal Expo in May.

The county fair will take place on Memorial Day weekend from May 26 to May 30.

Throughout the fair’s return, organizers said the five-day event will include deep-fried foods, live entertainment and a carnival.

Live entertainment is planned for families and kids with “Peppa Pig” and “George Pig” and “PJ Masks” expected to make an appearance, along with a magic show.

According to organizers, the fair is slated to have musical performances from Queen and Aerosmith cover bands and a concert by Sacramento country singer Ashley Barron. Organizers said that every concert performance is free with fair admission.

A monster truck show is also scheduled for May 27 at 7 p.m. A separate ticket is required for the event. A professional bull riding event is scheduled on May 28 while a demolition derby is slated to take place on Memorial Day. Tickets are required for each event and are available online.

Presale tickets and carnival wristbands went available Friday. Adult tickets purchased during the presale are $8 while kids under 12 are free. Presale prices for wristbands are $30.