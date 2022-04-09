SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A Sacramento County family is without a home after their houseboat caught on fire.

The family’s home boat went up into flames near the Steamboat Landing in Southwest Sacramento County Friday afternoon.

“I can’t cry anymore because I have been crying for days,” said Kayla McCall.

“We are officially homeless.”

McCall and her family have lived in the houseboat for four and a half years.

“It was terrifying. We had to run down the dock past the little red building. I got third degree burns on my foot because I didn’t have time to grab and put the shoes on. It was like an oven,” she explained.

McCall said she only had minutes to escape so she grabbed her kids and left the houseboat before it caught on fire.

“All of our animals died. I had my hamster, my fish, and my kitty,” she said.

McCall said someone was welding nearby which sparked the fire that would travel down to her home.

“They were welding plates onto the metal gate. One of the embers from the weld caught the bamboo on fire,” she recalled.

The wind helped spread the fire and the family lost everything they owned.

“You can’t replace your dead parents’ memories. You can’t replace pictures of images. His parents’ ashes for our kids were in that boat. My boyfriend who was murdered 7 years ago, his ashes were in that boat, it’s all gone,” McCall said.

Although McCall is thankful her family is safe, she hopes justice is served and others can use this incident as a lesson.

“Next time, heed the warning. Heed the damn warning. When someone says don’t do something, don’t do it,” she said.

California Highway Patrol said they are still investigating the incident.