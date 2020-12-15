Sacramento County groups ask to cancel 2021 homeless count

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The two groups that count the number of people experiencing homelessness in Sacramento County are requesting to cancel that tally for 2021.

The Sacramento City and County Continuum of Care and Sacramento Steps Forward are seeking a waiver from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Point-in-Time Count usually happens in January but the groups say the pandemic will make it unsafe to properly conduct the tally.

Instead, they are aiming to resume the Point-in-Time Count in 2022.

“And the decision is really that it’s just not going to be safe for volunteers. We rely a lot on volunteers to conduct a Point-in-Time Count that is going to have statistically meaningful information. And it’s also not safe for our unhoused community and folks that are experiencing unsheltered homelessness,” said Lisa Bates, CEO of Sacramento Steps Forward.

The groups say they are still working to collect data on the homeless population in Sacramento County.

Sacramento County’s 2019 Point-in-Time Count revealed the homeless population had grown by 19% in two years. At the time, it showed 5,570 people were experiencing homelessness on a given night in the county.

The federal government has already told Los Angeles County it can call off its 2021 homeless count due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic.