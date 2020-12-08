Sacramento County health officer warns ICU capacity could fall to 15% by end of the week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County’s chief health officer warned Monday that she expects the state’s new stay-at-home order to take effect soon.

“We anticipate that we will hit the 15% either by the end of this week or early next week,” Sacramento County Chief Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye told FOX40.

No longer on its own, Sacramento County is now one of many counties grouped into what state leaders are calling the Greater Sacramento Region.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that once a region hits only 15% intensive care unit bed capacity, restaurants will be takeout only and some other businesses will be forced to close entirely.

Dr. Kasirye said the county is seeing patients from other counties but not many.

“Not to a large scale. There might be a few that might come, especially because we do have some large centers such as UC Davis and Kaiser,” Kasirye explained.

The state does include non-COVID-19 patients as part of a region’s ICU capacity, but the number of COVID-19 patients is also considered.

With Sleep Train Arena reopening Wednesday as a field hospital, Kasirye said she expects those patients to be from nursing homes and the location will help alleviate pressure on other hospitals with its 200-plus beds.

“Where they are not able to stay in the facility and would otherwise take up additional hospital beds, the intensive care unit patients will have to stay in the hospital, so it does not impact that number,” Kasirye said.

As of Monday, the Greater Sacramento Region sat at 20% ICU bed capacity. That number dropped to 18% over the weekend.

Once below the 15% threshold, the region will be locked into the new restrictions for at least three weeks.