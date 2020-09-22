Sacramento County health officer: ‘We still have widespread infection in the community’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County reported nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and over the weekend the daily numbers were even higher.

Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said nursing home residents make up only a small percentage of new cases.

“The nursing homes are working really hard with implementing the safety measures, as well as doing a lot of testing,” Dr. Kasirye told FOX40.

Kasirye said the majority of recent cases in this community are among adults aged 18 to 49.

“That’s about 60% of our cases. But in terms of where they are occurring, it’s in different places. It’s in work settings, it’s in gatherings,” she explained. “I think the main issue here is to realize that we still have widespread infection in the community.”

Nevertheless, the doctor pointed out that compared to one month ago, daily new cases were down.

“The numbers are trending in the right direction,” Kasirye said.

She urged continued cooperation with health guidelines so Sacramento County can move from California’s most restrictive purple tier into the red, which would allow more businesses to open indoors.

“We are appreciative of all the people who are being compliant and the businesses that are being compliant as well because that is what will get us to where we need to be,” Kasirye said.

As for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warning and then subsequent retraction about the disease spreading through tiny aerosol particles, Dr. Kasirye said Sacramento County’s messaging remains unchanged.

“We know that choosing face coverings is important and hand sanitizing and 6 feet of separation,” she told FOX40. “So, at least those remain consistent. And we know that those are effective in getting us to where we need to be.”

Sacramento County is not eligible to move into the less restrictive red tier this week. Dr. Kasirye said she is hopeful that might happen next week.