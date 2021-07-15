Sacramento County health officials identify low-vaccination ‘hot spots’

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County health officials have identified certain parts of the county where vaccinations rates are lower than the rest.

The move comes as officials now ask everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors in public while COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

There are three areas in the county in particular where people are turning down vaccines at a greater rate than the rest.

“In terms of unvaccinated hot spots, the northern part of the county has the lowest vaccination rates,” said Jamie White with Sacramento County Public Health. “Specifically Rio Linda, North Highlands and Citrus Heights.”

All three areas have full vaccination rates between only 28% and 37% of residents, according to county health data.

For those in Rio Linda who spoke to FOX40, that is not a surprise.

“A lot of people will say well that person didn’t get it when they were around that person who did get it so, why should I have to get it,” said Rio Linda resident Josh Hardwick.

In Citrus Heights, the reasoning is a little more ambiguous.

“I don’t know. I guess everyone just does her own thing here I really don’t know. I don’t have an answer for that actually,” said Citrus Heights resident Kim Caro.

“I’m not seeing any type of segregation between people that aren’t getting it and getting it,” added Citrus Heights resident Darrell Washington

For the county, the reason for the low vaccination rates isn’t as crucial as numbers.

“That’s why it is really really important for us to continue with the vaccinations and reverse the direction of the case rates,” said Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

The county said it is also closely monitoring the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, adding this week that number has once again jumped above 100 people.