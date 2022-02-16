Sacramento County health officials prepare to shift gears as mask mandate is lifted

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento County is facing a new phase of the COVID-19 response by rescinding a face-covering order Wednesday that had been in place since July.

The county’s COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction according to Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

“This is a drop of about more than 75% from our peak of 240 last month,” Dr. Kasirye explained.

Hospitalizations are also decreasing and the outbreak in county jails is improving with cases dropping by 37%, but one number continues moving in the wrong direction.

“The deaths have picked up, we’re averaging about nine to 10 confirmed deaths per day,” Dr. Kasirye explained. “Again, just to note, the process for confirming deaths is a little lengthy so we still have some that are pending confirmation.”

The death count is a reminder that even while the current dominant strain has led to less serious illness, COVID-19 remains a deadly disease for some.

Still, county officials expect cases to continue to drop and are shifting operations accordingly. Starting next month, six of the 13 community testing sites will close leaving seven county-affiliated coronavirus testing locations.

However, it’s hard to forget the images from November and December of long waits and limited testing supplies as local and national governments scrambled to meet the needs of the omicron surge.

When asked how the county plans to avoid a potential services gap if there is another surge in cases, county officials were optimistic.

“We’re not starting from zero. We’ve built a lot with experience and institutional knowledge and partnerships that we’ve made. I think that pivot you’re asking about could happen pretty quickly,” said Carlos Cossio with Sacramento County Public Health.

Masks are still required for everyone in some settings such as health care offices, public transit and schools. Face coverings are still required for the unvaccinated in all indoor settings.