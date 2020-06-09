Sacramento County health officials say spike in virus hospitalizations not linked to recent protests

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the past two weeks, Sacramento County health officials say they’ve seen a significant increase in the number of hospitalizations and ICU admissions related to COVID-19.

“Two weeks ago, we were at nine hospitalizations, two of them in the ICU,” county health services director Dr. Peter Beilenson said. “And as of today we’re at 33 and 14.”

Beilenson said that increase is almost halfway to the peak the county saw in early April, when there were 77 hospitalizations — with 26 in the ICU.

But he said the county does not think these cases are related to the massive anti-racism demonstrations or protests against the statewide stay-at-home that have been happening in Sacramento during the last month.

“In fact, we don’t think any of our cases are related to the protest,” Beilenson said. “The fact that the police and a lot of the protesters, most of the folks that I saw, were both wearing masks may well have helped prevent the spread.”

Instead, Beilenson said contact tracers have discovered the spike stems from four large gatherings: two birthday parties, a funeral and a church service.

“All of which really technically should not have happened,” he said.

Beilenson said he understands there’s a lot of message fatigue going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said people must continue to socially distance themselves, wash their hands and wear a mask, even as some restrictions are being lifted.

“People are maybe more sociable but not as sensible as they should be,” Beilenson said. “Don’t go out to the campfire with 20 people who are unrelated to you and eat s’mores, because that’s going to be a way the disease spreads.”

Beilenson said the county does have an extra 814 beds available if the hospitals fill up but he’s hoping we won’t need them.

“We don’t want people to go hog wild on anything and think that it’s now totally safe,” he said.