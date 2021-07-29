Sacramento County health officials to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Public Health Officer has issued a new health order requiring masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status.

County health officials said the change in requirements comes after “continued day-over-day rate increases of the highly infectious delta variant.”

Masks are required in all indoor public settings including venues, gatherings, workplaces, offices, retail stores, restaurants, bars, theaters, entertainment centers and state and local government offices.

The order takes effect Friday.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye told FOX40 she doesn’t anticipate the order going past a mask mandate.

“We don’t anticipate going further,” Kasirye said. “We are very hopeful that with increased vaccinations we’ll see a downturn, but as Dr. Fauci has said before, it’s the virus that dictates.”

June 24, Sacramento County’s daily COVID-19 case rate was 5.2, officials said. July 20, that number rose to 18.3.

Only 49% of Sacramento County’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Breaking: Back to mandatory masking indoors in @SacCountyCA regardless of vaccination status. The new health order goes into effect at midnight pic.twitter.com/OikMujIKzN — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) July 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.