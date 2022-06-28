SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A report issued by Sacramento Steps Forward found that the number of unhoused people in Sacramento County rose by more than 60% between 2019 and 2022, and the current number is more than double what it was in 2017.

The report was based in part on a February “point-in-time” count, a method of measuring homelessness in which volunteers canvas an area counting the number of unhoused people in a given 24-hour period.

The point-in-time count is normally conducted every two years but was postponed a year as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Sacramento Steps Forward said there were 9,728 unhoused individuals in Sacramento County, up 67% since 2019.

The report found that the “overall homeless” population —those sheltered and unsheltered— more than doubled from the point-in-time count in 2017 and the one in 2022.

In 2017, the “overall homeless” number was 3,665.

The 2022 point-in-time count found that 72% of the unhoused population were living out of tents, cars or were otherwise unsheltered. The remaining 28% slept in emergency shelters, utilized hotel programs or were in transitional housing.

According to Sacramento Steps Forward, 60% of the individuals experiencing homelessness became homeless more than three years ago, prior to the covid-19 pandemic.

The report said that families with children accounted for 15% of the unhoused population and another 5% were youth. Seventy-nine percent were individual adults.

The percentage of unsheltered families with children fell by nearly a third, the report found. Veterans experiencing homelessness also decreased.