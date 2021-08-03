Sacramento County hosting 3 vaccine clinics today

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County is hosting three COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday.

Vaccinations in Sacramento County are free to anyone age 12 or older regardless of immigration or insurance status.

Residents can register to receive a vaccine at the following locations:

Skypark Apartments, 5505 Sky Parkway — Noon to 6 p.m.

McClatchy High School, 3066 Freeport Blvd. — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

La Familia Center, 5044 Franklin Road — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Close to two months after the state reopened, officials said Sacramento County is seeing an alarming number of new COVID-19 cases.

“The delta variant has become the most prominent strain locally,” said Jamie White, Sacramento County’s epidemiology program manager.

White said during the week of July 18 through July 24, all of the specimens they tested revealed the delta variant.

Friday, officials with the Sacramento County Department of Public Health issued a new health order requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Nearly a month behind schedule, the United States on Monday reached one of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination goals. Seventy percent of U.S. adults have gotten at least one vaccine shot as coronavirus cases surge nationwide.

The U.S. still has not hit the administration’s other goal of fully vaccinating 165 million American adults by July 4. It is about 8.5 million short.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.