Sacramento County investigators search for necklace stolen during July homicide

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the necklace that was stolen.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — As they look for a murder suspect, Sacramento County sheriff’s investigators are also searching for a necklace that was stolen during a homicide back in July.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports the yellow gold necklace, which reads “GOON TIMES,” was taken on July 26 when a 22-year-old man was shot at a large party.

Around 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to Coil Court in North Highlands where they found the man with at least one gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. On July 28, the man died at a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office says 19-year old Joshua Martinez and 18-year-old Elias Higgins were arrested in connection to the investigation.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Darren Saucier-Crocket, is still at-large and has an arrest warrant for murder, according to officials.

Anyone who has information about Saucier-Crocket or the necklace has been asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.