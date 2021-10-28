Sacramento County investigators: Suspect leaves ID behind after stealing catalytic converter

A reciprocating saw was found on the passenger seat of the suspect behind a catalytic converter theft. (Courtesy: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County investigators said they tracked down a suspect after he allegedly left his ID behind at the scene of a catalytic converter theft.

The morning of Oct. 21, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call from a citizen who said their catalytic converter had been stolen earlier that morning. Under their vehicle, they found a saw blade and a California ID.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the ID belonged to 34-year-old Timothy Andrew Eccel, who was on parole after serving prison time for first-degree burglary.

Deputies went to Eccel’s home where they found a reciprocating saw in his vehicle with a blade that matched the one found under the victim’s vehicle, Sgt. Grassmann said.

A laptop belonging to the San Juan Unified School District was also found on his bed. The sheriff’s office said Eccel did not have any ties to the school district.

Eccel was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony grand theft, felony vandalism, possession of burglary tools and a parole hold.