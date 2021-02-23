Sacramento County left behind as more counties move to red tier

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Although more California counties were placed in the red tier by the state on Tuesday, Sacramento County is still solidly in the purple tier, according to county health officials.

“So yeah, it’s kind of upsetting to me,” said resident Darius Evens. “I think people are losing money and businesses as far as that, I think that’s pretty much the biggest thing.”

People FOX40 spoke with at Land Park said they were disappointed the county’s case numbers aren’t lower than they are.

“We got to play it smart and play it safe, but open it up as soon as possible, in my opinion,” said neighbor Dwight Alston.

But Sacramento County is making progress. A spokesperson said Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye predicts the county will enter the red tier sometime later in March if cases continue to decrease.

But some FOX40 spoke with said with the weather heating up, they’re not too eager to return to work.

“We have enough time to hang out with the family, with the people,” said Kai Tomlin.

“I mean, like look, it’s a beautiful day today to be around your family, I guess,” said Patience Tomlin.

Meanwhile, others said they want everything to return to the way it was before the pandemic — but they know that’s just not realistic.

“I don’t think it’ll never go back,” Evens said. “I think our normal is going to be different. I think we’ll have a new normal.”

The current case rate in Sacramento County as of Tuesday is 13.1 cases per 100,000 people.