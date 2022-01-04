Sacramento County libraries hand out free at-home testing kits

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County libraries are now giving out free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests.

The Sacramento County Public Health Department said Tuesday the Sacramento County Library System and the Folsom Public Library have been supplied with over 91,000 test kits.

Public Health representative Samantha Mott said Sacramento County’s 28 locations and the Folsom library on Stafford Street will give out two kits per person on a first-come, first-served basis. Each kit comes with two antigen tests.

The libraries are offering curbside pickup during their normal hours, Mott wrote.

When asked about testing supplies meant for schools, California’s Department of Public Health said the state delivered roughly 3 million tests to counties last week.

“While millions of tests have already been delivered to California families, many others have been delayed by the unprecedented storms the country has seen over the last two weeks,” wrote Ali Bay, the deputy director for the Office of Communications California at the California Department of Public Health. “About 1.5 million tests are anticipated to arrive to the state’s warehouse (Tuesday) which will immediately be shipped to counties across the state.”

Sacramento County recently alerted residents that there was a shortage of COVID-19 antigen tests through a Dec. 28 update on its testing sites page. The county said the next shipment of antigen tests was expected to be delivered by early this week, and Bay told FOX40 Sacramento County received their tests Tuesday.

When FOX40 asked the Sacramento County Department of Public Health about a possible shortage last week they responded by saying the demand was high but supplies were available.

The county’s current seven-day average case rate is 72.4 per 100,000 people as of Dec. 30. That beats the previous high of 63.5 from Dec. 10, 2020.