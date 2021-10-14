Sacramento County looks to ban candy-flavored smokeless tobacco

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been 12 years since the Food and Drug Administration banned the use of flavors in traditional cigarettes, saying those products have special appeal to young people.

But menthol and candy-flavored smokeless tobacco and cigars were excluded, something the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors now wants to be changed.

Sacramento County’s supervisors are banking on a proposed new ordinance to sour kids on those sweet items.

If approved, the measure would follow what’s happened in more than 100 jurisdictions and pull such candy and menthol-flavored products off store shelves.

“The need for action is now and we have no time to waste in protecting this future generation,” said Milton Nguyen, the 2021 Tobacco-Free Kids’ National Advocate of the Year. “I’ve seen the impact of tobacco in my own family. My grandfather and growing most of my life. I’ve seen his struggles with cigarette addiction and beating addiction. Thankfully, he was able to quit successfully.”

“I’ve seen how hard that can be so I am very glad that our county is taking steps to encourage people to not even start smoking,” said Dr. Janine Bera, CMO of WellSpace.

According to Tobacco-Free California, 70% of American middle and high school tobacco users have used at least one flavored tobacco item in the past 30 days.