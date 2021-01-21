Sacramento County looks to use Cal Expo site to ramp up vaccinations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cal Expo vaccination site is administering about 300 doses per day, but they are hoping to receive more vaccines in order to ramp up their operation.

County officials say that if more shots become available, they could inoculate up to more than 1,000 people.

Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is being given to tiers 1, 2 and 3 in Phase 1A. Those who qualify don’t even have to leave their car since a drive-thru system is being used.

“We have an iPad there. We sign them in, make sure there are no contraindications. We look at their screening questions, ask them one more time making sure they’re in good health, and then they get the shot and they go out to the back parking lot,” said Rachel Allen, the Sacramento County Public Health immunization coordinator.

After getting a dose, a medical team observes patients for 15 to 30 minutes to ensure they’re OK.

Austin Layton and Kevin Berthi are in those first tiers and wasted no time in getting down to Cal Expo.

“I’m a social worker for adults with developmental disabilities,” Layton, who was vaccinated Thursday, told FOX40.

“I work at UC Davis Medical Center,” Berthi said. “I’m just grateful I won’t have to keep taking these corona tests, you know, these COVID tests. That’s a lot harder than this.”

Both said after getting the first of two Moderna vaccine doses they felt fine.

“I got a slight little headache but nothing big, you know. I feel like everything is fine,” Berthi said.

“It’s exciting but I’m not feel physically weird, no,” Layton said.

Meanwhile, Sacramento County is hoping to increase the number of people they vaccinate daily.

“I think this week we’re doing about 300 a day, next week we’re going to be doing about 500 a day. And then when we’re running the 10 lanes, we can get up to well over a 1,000 a day,” Allen told FOX40.

While county officials hope they can get the shot to those 65 and older soon, they say there are not enough vaccine doses to go around.

“Sacramento County believes it’s important to do that, we just don’t have enough vaccine yet,” Allen said.

Both Layton and Berthi were optimistic, however, that since more and more are getting the shot, the pandemic could soon end.

“There have been a lot of losses but I’m hopeful that for my immediate family and community that I can get through it and look back and be able to say that we all came out OK,” Layton said.

“I’m a public speaker, so I can’t wait for things to open back up because then I can get back out there and get to doing what I love to do,” Berthi said.

The Cal Expo site has been up and running for about two weeks and each week as the county gets more doses, more people are able to get vaccinated.