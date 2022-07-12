SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, Sacramento County Supervisors will vote on whether or not marijuana businesses should be taxed on the ballot in November, which in turn can allow for the creation of dispensaries in unincorporated areas of Sacramento County.

If county supervisors vote to allow marijuana businesses to be taxed on Tuesday, it will then go to the November ballot where voters can ultimately make the decision. If voters agree on the measure, it will go back to county supervisors to approve a framework to legally allow cannabis to be sold in the unincorporated areas of Sacramento County.

While marijuana sales have been legal in California since 2016, it wasn’t until 2018 that the city of Sacramento was allowed to sell cannabis. The legalization of marijuana in California gave each county and city the power to decide if they wanted cannabis to be sold and where it could be sold.

In Sacramento County, only the city of Sacramento and the city of Isleton are legally allowed to sell marijuana.

If the vote is successful in November, it would allow for dispensaries to open in the unincorporated parts of Sacramento County at the county’s digression.