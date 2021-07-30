Sacramento County: Masks required indoors regardless of vaccination status

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials with the Sacramento County Department of Public Health are issuing a new health order requiring masking indoors regardless of vaccination status.

As more people try to get back to the way things used to be prior to COVID-19, officials say Sacramento County is seeing an alarming number of new COVID-19 cases, creating the need for a new mask mandate.

“We already had a strong recommendation and we wanted to take it to the next step, which is the health officer order,” Dr. Kasirye said.

The order says those who are both unvaccinated and vaccinated are required to wear a face mask while inside establishments, from bars and restaurants to theaters and office workplaces.

It takes effect Friday.

“The delta variant has become the most prominent strain locally,” said Jamie White, Sacramento County’s epidemiology program manager. “As of Tuesday, June 27, Sacramento County has received reports of 149 total cases of the delta variant.”

White said during the week of July 18 through July 24, all of the specimens they tested revealed the delta variant.

They are also seeing more of what they call “breakthrough cases.”

“We know that no vaccine is 100% effective, and though concerning, it’s not surprising that we are seeing breakthrough cases,” White explained. “About 10% of cases in the county in June of 2020 were vaccinated.”

So far, only 49% of Sacramento County has been fully vaccinated. Dr. Kaisrye says the goal is 70%.

For some businesses owners, like Brandon Greathouse, the new mandate is a bit of a shock.

“The masks really help for peace of mind, but I find that when we’re dancing and sweating, this is gross,” Greathouse told FOX40.

Camila Alberto, with Space07 Salon, said they began making the necessary adjustments as soon as they heard about it.

“As far as our team here is concerned, we’ve always been prepared for that to happen again,” Alberto said. “So I am like bummed that we have to go through this again, but I know it’s for the health of our community.”

Tony Cigliutti, general manager at 24-Hour Fitness in DoCo, is remaining optimistic, even though this might be a small step backward.

“We are excited that we are still 100% capacity,” Cigliutti said. “That’s really important and we are able to provide that level of service.”

“We want to stay open and if that means wearing masks then we are going to have to bear with it,” said Jordan Kramer with the Flatstick Pub. “We are going to do what we can to stay open as long as we can.”

So far, neither the county nor the state has stated that there will be any changes regarding capacity indoors, but some businesses have decided to require their customers to show proof of vaccination and for those who are unvaccinated to stay masked up at all times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.